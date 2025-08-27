Mizzou Ready For First Game Of The Football Season Thursday

Well, tomorrow is game game for Mizzou football, and in this case, game night, opening night all throughout college football.

And the Tigers will begin with Central Arkansas from the Football Championship Subdivision, the old One AA.

They will come through and hopefully give the Tigers a good warm up before the Kansas Jayhawks come to town a week from Saturday.

The news for this game tomorrow night will once again surround the quarterback, and we’ve got a little more information to work with. Sources told ESPN that Beau Probiula will play in the first half, essentially start the game for the Tigers in quarters 1 and 2.

Sam Horn will enter the game and get the snaps in quarters 3 and 4.

Pretty similar to have the quarterback competition went two years ago when Brady Cook was the one to beat out Sam Horn.

One would surmise it looks like Beau Probiula is in the driver’s seat for this particular quarterback competition.

It’s taken us all throughout camp and now game week to finally make that official prediction.