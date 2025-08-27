fbpx

New Report Shows Children In “Low Opportunity Neighborhoods” Are More Likely To Get Shot

There’s a new report out that takes a look at children and gun injuries.

A multi-state study led by Northwestern Medicine finds that children who live in “very low-opportunity” neighborhoods…are up to 20-times more likely to be shot than kids in “high-opportunity” areas.

BUT….while ‘high-opportunity’ kids are far less likely to be shot….they’re twice as likely to die when it happens…in part because self-inflicted injuries were more common in these areas.

Most hospitalizations for gun injuries among those under 18 are the result of incidents caused by mishandling or accidental discharge of a gun.

The study appears in the journal Pediatrics.

