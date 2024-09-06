Missouri Ranks 12th Best For States With Unemployment Claims Decreasing

The State of Missouri is among the top states, nationwide, where unemployment claims are decreasing the most.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which ranks Missouri as #12 based on ranking 12th in the number of claims that decreased the most over the past week and 16th for claims per 100,000 people in the labor market.

Delaware, Ohio and Vermont were identified as the state where unemployment claims are decreasing the most while Wisconsin, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are at the other end of the study.

Full Report:

New unemployment claims decreased by 2.2% week-over-week on August 26, yet were 5.1% higher compared to the same week last year. To help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most.

Key Stats :

Every state had unemployment claims last week that were lower than in the previous week except for Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Kansas, Arkansas, Alaska, Connecticut, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Kentucky, Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota, West Virginia, Illinois, Maine, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

Surprisingly, 27 states – (including Massachusetts, North Dakota, and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia had unemployment claims last week that were worse than the same week last year.

Decreased Most Last Week Decreased Least Last Week 1. Delaware 42. Oregon 2. Ohio 43. Michigan 3. Vermont 44. California 4. New Hampshire 45. Pennsylvania 5. Virginia 46. Alaska 6. Indiana 47. Nevada 7. Utah 48. Kansas 8. North Carolina 49. Wisconsin 9. Mississippi 50. Rhode Island 10. Louisiana 51. Massachusetts

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730