Scam Email Targets Camdenton Chamber Businesses

Some members of the lake area business community are being targeted in an apparent email scam.

Camdenton Chamber Director KC Cloke says notice was sent out this past week informing her chamber members that scam emails are being reported offering to sell the chamber’s membership list.

Cloke says the chamber never shares the membership list or any other contact information with third parties.

Cloke also says, if you do receive any suspicious emails or calls, the safest option is to reach out directly to the company in question for verification and to stay vigilant while protecting your own company.