Missouri Ranks #20 In Financial Literacy According To WalletHub Survey

Fri. Apr 7th, 2023
How financially literate is the State of Missouri…?…number-20 according to a WalletHub.com survey.
The Show-Me State, which ranks just behind North Dakota and just ahead of Pennsylvania, comes in at #7 for financial planning and habits, #43 in the way of financial knowledge and education, and 44th in wallet literacy.
Nebraska, Utah and Virginia are identified as the most financially literate states while New Mexico, Louisiana and Arkansas are at the bottom of the list.
See more below:
With April being National Financial Literacy Month and less than half of adults setting a budget, the free credit score website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Most & Least Financially Literate States, which analyzes financial-education programs and consumer habits in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with expert commentary.
The study uses a data set of 17 key metrics, which range from high-school financial literacy grade to the share of adults with a rainy-day fund. The metrics also include the results of WalletHub’s WalletLiteracy Survey.
|Most Financially Literate States
|Least Financially Literate States
|1. Nebraska
|42. Nevada
|2. Utah
|43. West Virginia
|3. Virginia
|44. South Dakota
|4. Colorado
|45. South Carolina
|5. Minnesota
|46. Kentucky
|6. Iowa
|47. Mississippi
|7. Washington
|48. Oklahoma
|8. Maine
|49. New Mexico
|9. North Carolina
|50. Louisiana
|10. Ohio
|51. Arkansas
Key Stats
To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/