Lake Area Votes Yes To Marijuana Sales Taxes & Several Other Items During Tuesday’s Elections

The results from Tuesday’s elections are in and there were only a few upsets.

Marijuana Taxes:

It was a big yes across the board for counties and municipalities in the Lake Area when it comes to taxing Marijuana.

With all numbers calculated, the Marijuana Tax questions passed in Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties.

Also, the tax passed in the cities of Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Camdenton, Sunrise Beach, Laurie, Cole Camp, Warsaw and Linn Creek.

Other taxes on the ballot included the Use Tax, which passed in the city of Laurie, but failed in the Village of Four Seasons, Versailles and Iberia.

Area Governments:

Numerous positions were decided across the Lake Area for Mayor, Alderman and more during Tuesday’s elections.

In the city of Lake Ozark, incumbent Mayor Dennis Newberry held on to a 2nd term over challenger and Former Mayor Johnnie Franzeskos, while newcomer Holley Dake defeated Mayor Jim Schlupp in the city of Iberia.

For alderman positions, in Lake Ozark Judy Neels won for Alderman Ward 1 while Carol Denny won in Alderman Ward 3. In Osage Beach Justin Hoffman beat out Tyler Becker for Alderman in Ward 2. For Linn Creek, Clay “Skip” Zey defeated Merry Jones by 1 vote, 9 to 8, for Alderman at Large. Reba Slaves defeated Jenn Bradshaw for Alderman Ward 1 in Warsaw and Diana Burdick was elected as East Ward Alderman for the city of Cole Camp.

The Village of Sunrise Beach also sees 3 elected trustees, including Gregory Gordon, Susan Schneider and Gerald Jasper.

Other Items:

It wasn’t just Marijuana taxes on the ballot Tuesday, there were several fire & ambulance districts, city annexations and other groups asking voters for assistance as well.

That includes a yes vote for the Northwest Fire District’s tax levy in Camden County and a yes vote for Brumley’s Fire request for continued support on Proposition B.

The proposition for the Eldon R-1 School District also passed 554 to 119 while the Cole Camp School CARES program passed 383 to 263.

Finally, the city of Laurie’s Sewer Bonds passed 61 to 22 while the city of Warsaw’s planned annexation passed 83 to 47.

School Board Votes:

Part of the Tuesday Municipal elections was the selection of School Board Members from across the community.

For School of the Osage we saw Kelly Frisella, Todd Miller and Alison Schneider picking up their wins respectively.

In the Camdenton R-3 District it was a close race between all 5 contestants with the highest 3 votes going to Michelle Creed, Troy Risner and Callie Henze.

For Morgan County R-2 District in Versailles, we saw Dwayne Schad, Cassie Wihelm and Brad Chamberlain winning in their races.

In Cole Camp R-1 it was Connie Berendzen, Kevin Harms and Curtis Oelrichs winning their races.

And for Iberia R-V we saw Gary Wade Pemberton, Renae Francher and Rachel Imperato won their seats.

Here are the full results by County:

Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/207_PALL_Election_Summary11.pdf

Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_19da3c6f53bd4add89743b020bf6a3c6.pdf

Morgan County: https://www.morgancountymo.gov/plugins/show_image.php?id=64

Benton County: http://www.bentoncomo.com/documents/elections/2023_april_4_unofficial%20results.pdf