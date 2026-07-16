OB Planning Commission Makes Additional Recommendations On Data Center Rules

The issue of data centers and colocation facilities popped up again during the Osage Beach Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.

The commission had been set to present the board of aldermen with a proposed ordinance dealing with the facilities but held off so an amended version suggested by the city’s contract attorney, Lauber and Associates, could include some basic changes for the commission to first consider.

“Basically, they’ve changed some of the definitions added to the definition of colocation facility and data facility, along with breaking out different types of data centers.”

Those changes were unanimously approved by the planning commission with the board of aldermen now expected to give its approval at a future meeting, perhaps as soon as during the board’s first meeting in August.