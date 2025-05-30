Sunrise Beach Police Earn Distinguished “Blue Shield” Designation

You may have heard about a number of communities recently receiving Blue Shield designations for their efforts to enhance public safety.

You can now add to that growing list Sunrise Beach which becomes the first in Camden County for the designation.

According to Police Chief Scott Craig, this is a validation of the efforts being made over the last few years by the department.

“Creating a stronger Sunrise Beach through partnerships, accountability, and relentless commitment to public safety. We’re honored to be receiving the Missouri Blue Shield and proud to stand alongside other communities making public safety a top priority.”

The designation also opens up an avenue for the Sunrise Beach P-D to get a share of $10-million earmarked by the governor’s office to go toward public safety.