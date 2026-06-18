Missouri Ranks #23 When It Comes To States That Have The Most Delinquencies On Debt

When it comes to the states where people are the most delinquent on debt, the numbers show it could be better, or worse, in Missouri.

The study put together by the personal finance website WalletHub.com gives the Show-Me State a number 23 ranking.

Proprietary data used from the first quarter of this year to come up with the findings included the percentage of tradelines delinquent and the percentage of loan balance delinquencies.

The least delinquent states on debt payments are Utah, Vermont and Iowa while the most delinquent states are Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

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American households have around $18.79 trillion in debt, and the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its new report on the States Where People Are the Most Delinquent on Debt to show where people are at the biggest risk of credit score damage and other negative consequences.

To highlight the places where people are having the most trouble paying their debts, WalletHub analyzed proprietary user data from Q1 2026 for each of the 50 states. In our ranking, we considered both the percentage of individual tradelines that were delinquent and the percentage of residents’ total loan balances that were delinquent.

Most Delinquent Least Delinquent 1. Mississippi 41. Hawaii 2. Louisiana 42. Massachusetts 3. Arkansas 43. California 4. West Virginia 44. Washington 5. Alabama 45. Colorado 6. South Carolina 46. Wisconsin 7. Delaware 47. Montana 8. North Carolina 48. Utah 9. Tennessee 49. Vermont 10. Texas 50. Iowa

For the full report and to see where your state ranks, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-people-are-the-most-delinquent-on-debt/136191