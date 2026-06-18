7-Year-Old Stover Boy Killed in Utility Side-by-Side Accident

Tragedy when a 7-year-old boy from Stover was killed in a utility side-by-side accident on Blackbird Road near Birch Road in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon when the side-by-side driven by the 7-year-old slid on gravel before leaving the roadway.

The boy overcorrected with the vehicle returning to the roadway and then skidding back off a second time and overturning.

The 7-year-old was pronounced dead a couple hours later at University Hospital. A passenger in the side-by-side, a 42-year-old man also from Stover, was taken with minor injuries also to University Hospital.

Neither one was wearing a safety device at the time.