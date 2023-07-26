Missouri Ranks #34 When It Comes To School Systems Nationwide

The State of Missouri ranks in the bottom one-third of states when it comes to the best and worst school systems across the country.

That’s according to the website WalletHub.com which determined the rankings based on 32 key metrics which include, among others: student performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.

When the numbers are all crunched together, Missouri came in at #34.

The top school districts across the country, according to the study, were Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey while Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico were ranked at the bottom.

With student scores in math and reading having dropped significantly last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems, as well as expert commentary.



In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.



States with the Best School Systems States with the Worst School Systems 1. Massachusetts 42. South Carolina 2. Connecticut 43. Mississippi 3. New Jersey 44. Nevada 4. Wisconsin 45. Alabama 5. Virginia 46. Louisiana 6. New Hampshire 47. Alaska 7. Nebraska 48. West Virginia 8. Maryland 49. Arizona 9. Florida 50. Oklahoma 10. North Dakota 51. New Mexico



West Virginia has the lowest dropout rate , 7.90 percent, which is 3.4 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 27.00 percent.



, 7.90 percent, which is 3.4 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 27.00 percent. Vermont has the lowest pupil-teacher ratio , 10.54, which is 2.1 times lower than in Utah, the highest at 22.39.



, 10.54, which is 2.1 times lower than in Utah, the highest at 22.39. Delaware has the lowest share of high school students who reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property, 4.72 percent, which is 2.1 times lower than in Louisiana, the highest at 10.02 percent.



4.72 percent, which is 2.1 times lower than in Louisiana, the highest at 10.02 percent. The District of Columbia has the lowest share of high school students who were bullied online, 7.22 percent, which is three times lower than in New Hampshire, the highest at 21.78 percent.



