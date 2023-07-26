Missouri Ranks #34 When It Comes To School Systems Nationwide

Wed. Jul 26th, 2023
The State of Missouri ranks in the bottom one-third of states when it comes to the best and worst school systems across the country.
That’s according to the website WalletHub.com which determined the rankings based on 32 key metrics which include, among others: student performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.
When the numbers are all crunched together, Missouri came in at #34.
The top school districts across the country, according to the study, were Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey while Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico were ranked at the bottom.
Full Report:
With student scores in math and reading having dropped significantly last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems, as well as expert commentary. In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.
|States with the Best School Systems
|States with the Worst School Systems
|1. Massachusetts
|42. South Carolina
|2. Connecticut
|43. Mississippi
|3. New Jersey
|44. Nevada
|4. Wisconsin
|45. Alabama
|5. Virginia
|46. Louisiana
|6. New Hampshire
|47. Alaska
|7. Nebraska
|48. West Virginia
|8. Maryland
|49. Arizona
|9. Florida
|50. Oklahoma
|10. North Dakota
|51. New Mexico
