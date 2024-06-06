Missouri Ranks #36 Overall For State Economy Nationwide

Fri. Jun 7th, 2024
How strong is the state economy in Missouri…?…it could be better and it could be worse according to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
The study used 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength ranking the Show-Me State 43rd for economic activity, 20th for economic health and 27th in innovation potential for an overall rank of 36th when compared to the other 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
Washington, Utah and Massachusetts are ranked at the top while West Virginia, Hawaii and Mississippi are ranked at the bottom of the study.
Full Report:
California, Texas, New York and Florida have economies so large that if they were countries, they would rank in the top 20 in the world. To determine America’s top economic performers across a variety of metrics, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst State Economies, as well as expert commentary.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from GDP growth and the unemployment rate to startup activity and the share of jobs in high-tech industries.
|Best State Economies
|Worst State Economies
|1. Washington
|42. Ohio
|2. Utah
|43. Maine
|3. Massachusetts
|44. Iowa
|4. Texas
|45. Rhode Island
|5. California
|46. Kentucky
|6. Colorado
|47. Louisiana
|7. Florida
|48. Arkansas
|8. North Carolina
|49. West Virginia
|9. District of Columbia
|50. Hawaii
|10. Arizona
|51. Mississippi
