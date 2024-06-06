Missouri Ranks #36 Overall For State Economy Nationwide

How strong is the state economy in Missouri…?…it could be better and it could be worse according to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

The study used 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength ranking the Show-Me State 43rd for economic activity, 20th for economic health and 27th in innovation potential for an overall rank of 36th when compared to the other 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Washington, Utah and Massachusetts are ranked at the top while West Virginia, Hawaii and Mississippi are ranked at the bottom of the study.

Full Report:

California, Texas, New York and Florida have economies so large that if they were countries, they would rank in the top 20 in the world. To determine America’s top economic performers across a variety of metrics, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst State Economies, as well as expert commentary.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from GDP growth and the unemployment rate to startup activity and the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Best State Economies Worst State Economies 1. Washington 42. Ohio 2. Utah 43. Maine 3. Massachusetts 44. Iowa 4. Texas 45. Rhode Island 5. California 46. Kentucky 6. Colorado 47. Louisiana 7. Florida 48. Arkansas 8. North Carolina 49. West Virginia 9. District of Columbia 50. Hawaii 10. Arizona 51. Mississippi

Best vs. Worst

Louisiana has the highest value of exports per capita , which is 54.9 times higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest.

, which is 54.9 times higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest. New Hampshire has the lowest share of the population living in poverty , which is 2.6 times lower than in Mississippi, the state with the highest.

, which is 2.6 times lower than in Mississippi, the state with the highest. Vermont has the lowest foreclosure rate , which is 14.5 times lower than in District of Columbia, the state with the highest.

, which is 14.5 times lower than in District of Columbia, the state with the highest. Massachusetts has the highest share of jobs in high-tech industries , which is four times higher than in Arkansas, the state with the lowest.

, which is four times higher than in Arkansas, the state with the lowest. North Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate, which is 2.8 times lower than in Nevada, the state with the highest.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-economies/21697