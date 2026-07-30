Missouri Ranks #46 Where Student Loan Delinquency Is Decreasing The Most

With the delinquency rate on student loans decreasing in 48 states over the past quarter, the personal-finance company WalletHub has released an updated report on the States Where Student Loan Delinquency Is Decreasing the Most and it’s not a case of good news for Missouri.

Several metrics were used in the study including the share of delinquent student loans in the first quarter of 2026 and the change in share of delinquent student loans in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

The resulting numbers placed Missouri as 46th in the study with only Oklahoma, Hawaii, Arkansas and Kentucky having lower rankings.

States where student loan delinquency is decreasing the most are Idaho, Vermont and Wyoming.

Full report below:

With the delinquency rate on student loans decreasing in 48 states over the past quarter, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its updated report on the States Where Student Loan Delinquency Is Decreasing the Most, to highlight where people are becoming less likely to face credit score damage and other negative consequences from missed student loan payment. This report is based on proprietary WalletHub user data from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026.

Missouri Stats

Overall Rank: 46 th

Share of Student Loan Tradelines Delinquent in Q1 2026: 11.79%

11.79% Change in the Share of Student Loan Tradelines Delinquent (Q1 2026 vs. Q4 2025): -6.12%

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-where-student-loan-delinquency-is-decreasing-most/140720