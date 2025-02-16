Missouri Ranks 4th among the States Where Consumer Debt is Increasing the Least

Mon. Feb 17th, 2025
The State of Missouri is among the best in the nation where consumer debt is increasing the least.
That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which ranks Missouri as 4th in the study which used average credit card, auto loan and personal loan debts as key metrics in coming up with the rankings.
The only states ranking better than Missouri when it comes to the least consumer debt are Rhode Island, South Dakota and Montana.
States with the most consumer debt increases include Hawaii, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Americans owe nearly $2.9 trillion in auto loans and credit card debt alone. In light of this, WalletHub has released an updated report revealing the States Where Consumers Are Adding the Most Debt to highlight areas where people are struggling the most. The study ranks the states with the largest increases in credit card, auto loan, and personal loan debt from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024, based on WalletHub‘s proprietary data. This report comes right after our most recent study of the Household Debt Report.
Missouri Stats
National Stats (Inflation Adjusted)
