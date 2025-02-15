School of the Osage Appoints Dr. Jason Price as New Superintendent Effective July 1

School of the Osage has announced the appointment of the district’s new superintendent effective on July 1st.

Dr. Jason Price, currently assistant superintendent for the Camdenton district, will officially step into the position to replace current Osage Superintendent Doctor Laura Nelson. Nelson recently announced that she is not retiring from education and, instead, is relocating to be closer to family in the St. Joe and Kansas City area.

Dr. Price will bring plenty of experience with him to School of the Osage saying it’s more than a professional opportunity calling it a chance to further serve and invest in the lake area community he has call “home” since 2011.