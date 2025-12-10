Missouri Ranks High At Protections Against Elder Abuse

The State of Missouri ranks fairly high across the country when it comes to Elder-Abuse Protections.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which ranks Missouri as 14th.

WalletHub used 16 key metrics including prevalence, resources and protection to come up with the numbers.

The states with the worst elder-abuse protections according to the study are California, South Carolina and South Dakota while the states with the best elder-abuse protections are Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.