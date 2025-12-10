Osage Beach Mayor Believes 2026/2027 Will Be A “Boom Year” For The Lake Area

While 2025 hasn’t been as profitable as what was hoped for the lake area, all signs are pointing to a significant rebound in the next year or two.

That’s according to Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison who says he expects businesses to experience an upward trend in 2026 with 2027 to provide the overall lake area with a significant financial boom.

“The Oasis will be up and going by then. They’ll be in the middle of building the new outlet mall. Lake Ozark has a lot of things going on, bringing people here in 27. You’re going to start to see in January and February the new Marriott with conventions coming to town and they have about 20,000 rooms already spoken for during the offseason.”

The City of Osage Beach is expected to hold its own during 2026 with an end-of-the-year cash balance projected to be healthy despite planned spending outpacing revenue.