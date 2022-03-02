A familiar subject is returning to the floor of the Missouri Senate this week, one that affects politics right here in the Lake Area.

Capitol Reporter Dean Morgan says Missouri senators may return their focus to redistricting, at some point, this week.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says members have been meeting about redistricting for the past three weeks…

At issue is the congressional redistricting map contained in House Bill 2117.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Kansas City adds, no matter what will happen this week, any final map will mean someone will have to give up something…

Missouri senators have completed eight weeks of work in the 2022 regular legislative session. After this week, the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly will be one-half finished.