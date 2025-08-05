Missouri Right To Life Meeting Set For August 21st In The LOTO

The Missouri Right to Life Lake of the Ozarks Chapter has announced a date for the chapter’s next meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 21st, starting at 5:30 at the Sunrise Bible Church in Sunrise Beach.

Bonnie Defendorf, Missouri Right to Life Director, will be the featured speaker to explain why the new Amendment-3, considered to be the fix to the 2024 version, should be passed in November.

Other topics, such as educational outreaches planned for lake area fairs and festivals, will also be discussed during the meeting.