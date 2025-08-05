fbpx

Osage Beach Police Report Six Arrests Over The Past Week

Osage Beach police report six arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Among them, according to Lieutenant Michael O’Day, were 49-year-old Justen Merz of Wentzville and 46-year-old Christine Clay of Columbia.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance while Clay also faces a count of prostitution and Merz a count of promoting prostitution.

There were also two arrests for driving revoked and one each for failing to register as a sex offender and on outstanding warrants.

Osage Beach police also responded to eight reports of suspicious activity and initiated 84 traffic stops.

Reporter Mike Anthony