Missouri Sheriff’s Constitutional Firearms Alliance Introduced This Week At State Capitol

Defending the Second Amendment and gun safety are being called the two main reasons behind a new alliance officially introduced this week at the state Capitol.

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Constitutional Firearms Alliance says it will stand between the Federal government and any attempts to infringe on local firearms rights.

The alliance also says it fosters a culture of responsible gun ownership and constitutional literacy with different safety training events planned around the state.

Camden County Sheriff Chris Edgar has confirmed being part of the alliance which is made up of more than 20 sheriffs across the state.