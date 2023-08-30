Missouri Teens Voted Second Worst Drivers In Nationwide Survey

According to a recent study, teenagers in Missouri are among some of worst drivers compared to others their age across the country.

WalletHub.com took into account 23 key metrics: including teenager driver fatalities, average cost of car repairs and the presence of impaired driving laws to come up their rankings.

Combine a 50th place showing for both safety and driving laws combined with a number-43 ranking for economic environment and Show-Me State teen drivers come in as the second-worst in the country ahead of only Montana.

Teenage drivers from Oregon rank as the best across the country followed by New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Washington rounding out the top-5.

With summer being a popular time for teens to get driver’s licenses and an average of eight teens dying every day from motor vehicle injuries, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers, as well as expert commentary.



In order to determine the safest and least costly driving environments for U.S. teenagers, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.



Teenage Driving in Missouri (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

43 rd – Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens

– Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens 35 th – Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens

– Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens 47 th – Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws

– Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws 24 th – Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Policy

– Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Policy 47 th – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 28 th – Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws

– Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws 37 th – Quality of Roads

– Quality of Roads 25th – Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws

