Seven Students Taken To Hospital For Evaluation Following School Bus Crash In Lebanon Tuesday

Seven students at Lebanon Schools had to be taken to the hospital following a crash between a PT Cruiser and a School Bus.

According to the Lebanon R-3 School District, it happened on Tuesday at Pierce and Jackson Street, when bus 48 was hit after the PT Cruiser ran a stop sign.

In total, there were 35 students riding on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to Lebanon Police, the driver was an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile.

The driver and passenger’s conditions are unknown and it’s unknown what charges may follow at this time.

From the District:

Update on this morning’s accident: Two bus riders were transported by ambulance following the accident, and then five additional students were transported to Mercy Hospital to be evaluated. Following those seven students, some additional students were also transported by their parents/guardians to the clinic of their choice for further evaluation. We are very fortunate that none of our bus riders sustained serious injuries.

We appreciate the efforts of our bus driver and transportation department to make sure students were well cared for. The safety of our students is our top priority. In these situations, we take every precaution to ensure the wellbeing of our students.