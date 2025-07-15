Missouri Veterans “Hall Of Fame” Inductees Announced

Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger has announced the 2025 inductees into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.

They include:

–John Verle “Pete” Adkins of Wellsville;

–Richard A. Heigert of Arnold;

–Jim Mayer of St. Louis;

–Frank Robinson of Perryville;

–Roger Brooks Sherman of Sikeston;

–Clifton M. Smart, the third, of Springfield;

–and Honorary Inductee General Maxwell Taylor of Keytesville;

The formal induction ceremony will be on Friday, October 24, in the State Capitol.

Learn More:

Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger is proud to announce the 2025 inductees into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing distinguished Missourians who not only served our nation in uniform but continued to give back through civic leadership, professional achievement, and a lifelong support for fellow veterans.

“The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame honors the very best of our state—those who wore the uniform with pride and came home to serve again in our communities, schools, and institutions,” said Lieutenant Governor Wasinger. “These men represent the kind of character, commitment, and service that define Missouri’s legacy of patriotism.”

This year, six veterans and one honorary inductee will be formally honored for their service and lifelong contributions in the areas of Civic and Public Service, Professional Distinction, Veteran Advocacy, and Volunteerism:

John Verle “Pete” Adkins, Wellsville, MO – U.S. Navy (1943–1946)

Pete Adkins was a Signalman in the Navy. After leaving the Navy, he dedicated his life to excellence and youth and was the head football coach at Centralia High School and then at Jefferson City High School. Coach Adkins became one of the most successful high school football coaches in the country and had the highest winning percentage of any coach nationally. After retiring from coaching, he dedicated his energy to supporting our military overseas and at home. Through his work, over one million dollars have been raised in support of active duty military, National Guard and reserves, veterans, and the families of those who have served.

Richard A. Heigert, Arnold, MO – U.S. Army (1966–1994)

Rich served as an Army Engineer and later as a Military Intelligence Officer in the Army Reserves. Rich spent 39 years working at the Defense Mapping Agency and the National Geospatial Agency as a cartographer/photogrammetrist as well as a program/budget manager, retiring in 2002. He joined The American Legion in 1980, and his service to veterans expanded after his retirement. This service includes advocacy with the Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations, the POW-MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks, and the Missouri Veterans Commission Foundation.

Jim Mayer, St. Louis, MO – U.S. Army (1968–1970)

Jim enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served as an Infantryman with the 25th Infantry Division in the Republic of Vietnam. In April 1969, Jim was wounded by a land mine explosion, causing bilateral below-the-knee amputation. Jim has a long history of service to and advocacy for America’s veterans and their families, starting with two years as the elected and unsalaried President of the National Association of Collegiate Veterans, then a 28-year career with the VA with a 5-year break in civil service as Staff Administrator of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Upon retiring from the VA, he joined the Wounded Warrior Project staff, creating a national peer mentor training program to train wounded warriors, spouses, and caregivers.

Frank Robinson, Perryville, MO – U.S. Army (1969–1971)

Frank served in the Army as an Infantry Platoon Leader in Vietnam. He was injured and sent home to complete his service. Frank began working as a plumber in his dad’s business, where he eventually took over the business and expanded it into Robinson Construction Company. Frank has devoted much of his time to supporting veterans and veteran organizations. He was a founding member and director of the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial and served as Chair of the Love Our Veterans Committee, which was a major fundraiser for veteran initiatives. He has also committed himself to his community, serving as a City Alderman and as a member of the Perryville Planning Commission.

Roger Brooks Sherman, Sikeston, MO – U.S. Navy (1952–1954)

Roger enlisted in the Naval Reserves during college. He served on the Radar Crew of the U.S.S. Kirkpatrick during the Korean War, carrying out radar picket operations on the Atlantic Barrier. Upon discharge, he finished his studies at Southeast Missouri State University and spent the next 38 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at the high school level. Roger has been a member of the Sikeston Kiwanis Club since 1964. He served as Governor of Kiwanis Missouri/Arkansas and was awarded a Life Member in 2000 by Kiwanis International. He took an active role in passing school bond issues that enhanced education in the Sikeston Public School District. Roger is involved in his parish, St. Francis Catholic Church.

Clifton M. Smart, III, Springfield, MO – U.S. Army (1986–1990)

Clif joined the Army ROTC program at Tulane University. He received a deferment to attend law school, then entered active duty in 1986 and served as a Judge Advocate General. Clif separated in 1990, entering civilian practice, and moved to Springfield in 1992. In 2007, Clif was selected as General Counsel at Missouri State University (MSU). In 2011, he was selected as the Interim President of MSU and in 2012, he became President. Under his leadership, MSU set new enrollment and state funding records, expanded the science and healthcare facilities, established the first doctoral programs, and launched programs for developmentally disabled students. Clif was known for his dedication to the ROTC program and regularly participated in ROTC events on campus. In addition to his work with MSU, Clif is unmatched in the Springfield community for his active role in community affairs.

Honorary Inductee: General Maxwell Taylor, Keytesville, MO – U.S. Army (1922–1959; 1961–1964)

Taylor attended Northeast High School in Kansas City and the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating fourth in the Class of 1922. Taylor served in the U.S. Army from 1922-1959 and 1961-1964. As commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, Taylor took part in the division’s parachute jump into Normandy on June 6, 1944 (D-Day), the first allied general officer to land in France on D-Day.

The 2025 induction ceremony will be held on Friday, October 24, at 2:00 p.m. in the Rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol. The event is open to the public and will honor the extraordinary contributions of these Missourians who continue to inspire through lives of purpose and service. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame, please visit www.mvhof.org

About David Wasinger

David Wasinger serves as Missouri’s 49th Lt. Governor. Wasinger is a lifelong Missourian, raised in Hannibal, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and Vanderbilt University School of Law, building a career as an attorney who stood up to powerful special interests and fought for justice for everyday Americans.