Missouri Veterans Of The Korean War Invited To State Capitol July 27th For Special Ceremony

Release Details:

Veterans across Missouri will attend the 70th Anniversary Korean War Veterans Armistice Day event at the Missouri State Capitol on July 27, 2023. The event is hosted by the Missouri Veterans Commission and will include a keynote address by Missouri National Guard, Deputy Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Charles D. Hausman and Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director COL (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff. Veterans and their families can RSVP to the event by visiting veteranbenefits.mo.gov/korean-war-event/. After the event, the Commission will be hosting a resource fair and a will clinic. The will clinic is an opportunity for Veterans and their spouses to visit with a lawyer to prepare testamentary documents at no expense to the individuals. RSVPs for the will clinic are required.

WHAT: 70th Anniversary Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Event





WHO: Missouri Veterans Commission will award commemorative pins to Korean War Veterans

WHERE: Capitol Rotunda

201 West Capitol Avenue

Jefferson City, MO 65101

WHEN: Thursday, July 27, starting at 10:00 a.m.