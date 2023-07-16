Highway Patrol Reports Routine Weekend Thus Far With Only A Handful Of Incidients

It’s been a relatively routine weekend with only four arrests, one traffic accident and one incident on the water being reported, as of late Saturday night, by the highway patrol in the lake area.

All four of the arrests have been for impaired driving…three of them being under the influence of alcohol and the other under the influence of drugs.

The traffic accident involved a motorcycle running off the road after hitting a stick ejecting the driver who suffered serious injuries.

And the incident on the water, one person suffered moderate injuries after being tossed from a tube and splashing into the water head first.