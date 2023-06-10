Missourians Encouraged To Prepare For Summer Temperatures During Annual Safety Day

Even though summer is still officially a little more than a week and a half away, Missourians are being encouraged to prepare now for extreme heat and humidity by taking various safety precautions.

State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard says taking the precautions is especially important to protect vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

One of the most important ways to protect children shouldn’t need a reminder but often does…never leave a child alone in a vehicle where the heat can rise 20-degrees in just 10 minutes.

Next Wednesday, June 14th, has been designated as Summer Safety Day to review those tips which can also be found on SEMA’s website.