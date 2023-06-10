Despite Rain The Lake Area Remains In Moderate To Extreme Drought Conditions

Despite any rainfall received on Wednesday or Thursday, the lake area and beyond remains in a state of drought.

Governor Mike Parson made that official earlier this week by signing an executive order declaring a statewide drought alert in Missouri.

So…when will the drought come to an end…? Weatherology meteorologist Ray Miller says the current forecast, unfortunately, really doesn’t offer any relief.

“With the hit and miss nature of these storms…..we have some areas that are getting fairly abundant rainfall and then some that get none at all. So it’s really kind of a feast and famine scenario. In general, we just haven’t had that big soaking rainfall that would kind of end this little mini drought we’ve been in over the last month or so.”

The weekend forecast does include what could be a pretty decent amount of rain but it’s only expected to provide some temporary relief.

Dry conditions will then return until mid-to-late next week.