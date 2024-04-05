Mixed Bag Of Numbers For March 2024 General Revenue Report

Fri. Apr 5th, 2024
The Missouri Office of Administration has released its March-2024 General Revenue Report which, again, shows a mixed bag of numbers.
State Budget Director Dan Haug says, overall, net general revenue for March declined by 6.4 percent compared to a year ago from $959.7 million to $898.6 million dollars.
At the same time, the revenue report shows a 0.5 percent increase for fiscal year-to-date this year.
The gross collections by tax types can be found below:
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Pass-Through Entity tax collections were previously reported within Individual Income, which makes growth in Individual Income tax collections appear artificially low.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
