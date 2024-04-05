Dog In Morgan County Euthanized After Scratching Child In First Offense

RIP…a two-and-a-half-year-old rottweiler…has reportedly been euthanized per a court order signed Wednesday in Morgan County.

That’s according to Maureen Duncan, the sister of Kathleen Vernon, whose dog was seized by court order….directing that the dog be taken to the city animal shelter.

Duncan says during the 23-day ordeal, the family really just got a runaround.

“The county is saying it’s a city issue, the city is saying it’s a county issue….I mean….No one wants to take responsibility.”

Duncan also says, as the family claims, the trouble started when RIP reacted and ended up scratching a child.

“Well the child was spending the night at my sister’s house. RIP was sleeping on the couch….and…he sleeps on his back with his paws in the air. And the child came up, leaned over the side of the couch…put his entire body over RIP with the child’s head to the dog’s rear. The dog rolled over, and basically just smacked his face with his paw.”

According to Duncan, RIP was euthanized on Thursday despite a court hearing that proved there was no serious injury involved and a groundswell of support for RIP.

The family goes on to say, despite the final outcome, RIP’s story is not over yet.