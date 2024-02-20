Weekend Pub Crawl Results Indicate Lake Area Was “Packed” With Visitors

If this past weekend’s pub crawl is a sign of things to come, it might be a very healthy season financially for the lake area.

That’s according to Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison who played the role of designated driver for a group of party-goers who were making the rounds on Saturday night.

“Every place we went was just packed. But it was great to see the lake alive. We went to several places here in Osage beach that were part of it. We went down on the strip, and every single restaurant bar that we went in was just elbows to elbows. And it was just great to see things going again.”

Lake Ozark Police Chief Jeff Christiansen adds that it was a pretty routine weekend for his department.

“Couple little disturbances that we responded to right away and calmed things down, you know. Had a couple people that got arrested for DWI, three DWI arrests by us.”

Up next around the lake area…the Polar Plunge and the Camdenton Chamber expo this weekend and then, of course, St. Pat’s weekend on the 16th with activities happening all around the lake.