Mizzou Basketball & Football Making Headlines This Week

Things were not going well last night for Mizzou basketball against Cal in the SECACC Challenge.

Tigers found themselves down 16 at the half, but Mizzou would rally in a huge way, shooting to almost perfection in the second-half, rallying to beat the Bears 98 to 93 and Robinson, the sophomore point guard, a career high 29 points, was 13 of 15 from the free throw line.

Had six assists, 2 steals, and did not turn the ball over once.

Another big game for Mark Mitchell as well. 21 points, 5 rebounds.

Tamar Bates had 15. All of this coming with Mizzou making only three three-point shots on the night.

Up next, Kansas in the Border War Sunday afternoon at 12.

In Mizzou Football….

An announcement we all knew was more than likely coming.

Luther Burden, the third, declaring for the NFL Draft, bringing to an end his illustrious career as a Missouri Tiger.

He will skip Mizzou’s bowl game wherever they end up going and will concentrate on getting ready for the NFL Draft where he’s projected to go somewhere in the top 20, maybe even better than that depending on his pre draft workouts.

But burden, one of the top recruits in the country when he committed to Eli Drinkwitz and has helped bring a number of recruits into the program as well upon his arrival will certainly be missed.

But a big part to what Mizzou has done and what they hope to continue to do in the future.

Now signing day…coach Eli Drinkwitz has flipped a couple of four-star recruits to come the Tigers way.

One being wide receiver Demarian Falks.

He goes from Pitt to Mizzou and he also flips a top running back in Marquis Davis who flips from Kentucky to the Tigers.

But a last drink does lose 5 star offensive Lyman Lamont Rogers out of Texas.

He decommits from the Tigers the day before signing day.

Quarterback Brady Cook has accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl.

It is an All Star game will give Cook an opportunity to prove himself as he hopes to make an NFL roster next summer.

And finally the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings out.

Last night, Mizzou up a couple of spots to number 19 as they await their bowl destination.