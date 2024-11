Mizzou basketball, they roll over Arkansas Pine Bluff on Sunday.

The final score in Columbia, 112 to 63, and the Tigers have scored 91 or more in their last three wins.

They’re now five and one on the year.

Mizzou football, meanwhile, closing out the road portion of their schedule Saturday down in Starkville.

They beat Mississippi State 39 to 20.

Tigers use the ground game to beat the Bulldogs into submission.