KC Chiefs Pickup Another Win Against The Panthers

It’s not always pretty, it’s not always dominant, but the Kansas City Chiefs have won ten games again.

They beat the Carolina Panthers at the horn on Sunday, 30 to 27.

The final score Spencer Schrader with the game-winning 31 yard kick to put the Chiefs up.

Patrick Mahomes 269 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

And for the franchise, they’ve now won 10 games or more in 10 straight seasons.

Certainly speaks to how good this team has been.

And now we’re talking about basically for a decade.

And not just good, but outstanding and championship worthy at times.