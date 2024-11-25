MODOT Prepares To Do Bank Stabilizing Along HWY 17 At The Osage River

If you normally use highway-17 and the bridge over the Osage River in Miller County, you might want to give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ve got a contractor that’s going to get ready to start doing some string bake stabilization in the river underneath the Route 17 Osage River Bridge. No impact to the roadway itself, just some equipment and some trucks hauling some rock in to that commuter lot just outside of Tuscumbia.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says the work will take place, weather permitting, 7-A to 5-P during the week and should be finished up by the first of the new year.