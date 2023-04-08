Mizzou Extends Director Francois Contract – Sees Kurt Lewis Named JUCO Play Of The Year

The University of Missouri on Thursday announced that athletics director Desiree Reed Francois and the school agreed to a contract extension that will keep Reed Francois in the fold through 2028.

Desiree also gets a raise that puts her now middle of the pack in terms of athletic director salaries in the southeastern conference.

The feather in her cap right now the amazing run by Dennis Gates in Mizzou basketball this past season.

Mizzou basketball. It’s a good recruiting class for head coach Dennis Gates.

And one got a bit of a boost, at least in terms of the notoriety yesterday.

JUCO transfer Kurt Lewis from John A. Logan College was named the Division One JUCO Player of the Year.

His Logan College squad coming off a Juco national championship as well.