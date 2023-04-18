Royals And Cardinals Suffer Losses During Monday Night Games

You could certainly understand the offense struggling for Kansas City on Monday night going up against Texas Ranger ace Jacob de Grom at the K.

In fact, he would throw four hitless innings at the Royals, but would then exit the game due to injuries, seemingly opening the door for the Royals to take advantage.

But they would not walk through.

In fact, Kansas City with just one hit for the ball game, they lose 4-0. And it’s tough to blame Jordan Lyles. He did allow a three-run home run to Josh Young in the first inning, but he would last through eight, giving the Royals a great start.

But again, the offense does not ignite, and it’s a four nothing Texas victory. Royals continue to scuffle. They’re now four and 13.

Cardinals not much better. In fact, they have not won a first game of a series at all so far this season. And that trend continued last night.

They lose to the Diamondbacks, 6-3.

A grand slam by Paven Smith in the top of the 7th inning. Part of a five-run frame was the difference in the win.

Jack Flaherty wasn’t bad, but he does take the loss.

He falls to one and two. Merryl Kelly gets his first win.