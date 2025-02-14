Mizzou Football And Basketball Updates For Friday

Mizzou Football has got four players that will be attending the NF LS Scouting Combine, including quarterback Brady Cook.

He’ll be joined by wide receivers Luther Burden and Theo Wiese, along with offensive lineman Armand Membu well after their destruction of Oklahoma.

Mizzou basketball looking to parlay that into another Key road win.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs down in Athens.

They’ve got one of the best freshmen in the country.

Mizzou, looking for another marquee win.