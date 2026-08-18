Gathering Of The Juggalos Comes To The Lake This Weekend

You may have heard by now that the lake area will be busier than usual this week and into the weekend with the Juggalos already descending on the Macks Creek area.

One common question from the general public is “who are the Juggalos”?

“The FBI defines Juggalos as a gang, and they’re pretty recognizable. They wear clown face paint. They have a rich visual culture to them. You kind of when you see a Juggalo, you know it’s a Juggalo, especially because they’re dressed kind of like murdery hip hop clowns.”

Magdeline, from MEL Magazine in Los Angelos, who has followed the Juggalos, also says that there several misconceptions about the large group of followers of the Insane Clown Posse.

“One of the biggest things is that they’re creepy, scary. I mean, their music is typically about killing people and chopping them up. And there’s one song about falling in love with a ghost and then killing a bunch of people so that your relationship doesn’t get found out. Weird stuff like that.”

The official gathering at Mother Nature’s Riverfront Retreat will begin on Wednesday and last through Saturday.

Extra law enforcement is expected to be on duty in case there are any problems.

More about the gathering can be found here: https://juggalogathering.com/home/