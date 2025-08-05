Mizzou Getting More Votes In USA Poll Today But Still Not In Top 25

The preseason top 25 is out according to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and Mizzou may be finding itself a little higher than some expected.

Now, the Tigers not in the top 25 itself, but they did receive votes.

If you extrapolate that data out, the Tigers would land at #27 overall, behind a team like Oklahoma and just ahead of Louisville out of the ACC.

More good news for Mizzou, they have sold out their season ticket allotment for this upcoming football season.

Now the opener itself, not a sell out yet.

If that were to happen, the Tigers sell out streak would extend out to 15 games, but that at the moment is still a work in progress.