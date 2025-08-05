Osage Beach Mayor Responds To Reactions About Bass Pro Announcement

Now that word is out about Bass Pro being named to anchor the future Outlet Marketplace in Osage Beach, reactions have been mixed.

Mayor Michael Harmison says, first and foremost, the city was eager to make the announcement but there were certain legalities from that announcement being made sooner….“Sometimes people will say that we were not being transparent because yes, we did know this was probably coming, but legally there’s non disclosures people have to sign.”

Harmison also addressed concerns about how Bass Pro will affect other businesses in the city and around the lake area. He says, all things considered, such an outlet will provide a trickle-down and be a win-win overall….“It’s going to bring in other stores to also be anchor stores. Some of the stores that have left, maybe they’ll want to come back. Some of these existing stores certainly will want to stay. It’s going to provide jobs, it’s going to provide tax dollars, and it’s just a great thing for an entire community.”

Plans are for the 75,000-square-foot Bass Pro to create at least 125 jobs open its doors for business during the Spring of 2027.