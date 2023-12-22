Mizzou Looking At More Transfers Including Former Bulldog Player

National signing day at least in the early signing period for college football on Wednesday.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers might wind up with a top 20 class.

That is quite the jump over the last few weeks, but Coach Drinkwitz has been landing big time recruit after big time recruit headlined by Lee Summit, Missouri defensive lineman, and Coach Drinkwitz still landing some transfers as well, one being a former Georgia Bulldog in Darius Smith.

He’ll still have a couple of years of eligibility left, a former four star recruit just unable to get playing time behind a loaded defensive front down in Athens, Georgia.