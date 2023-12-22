fbpx

Major League Soccer Unveils 2024 Schedule

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Thursday, December 21st, 2023

Major League Soccer unveiled their 2024 schedule on Wednesday.Sporting KC, they’re going to start the year February the 24th.
They will take on the Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City SC.
They will begin on the same day.
They will host Real Salt Lake as the soccer season, believe it or not, ready to rev back up in just a couple of weeks for both St. Louis and for Kansas City

Reporter Brendan Matthews