Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023
Major League Soccer Unveils 2024 Schedule
Thursday, December 21st, 2023
Share:
Major League Soccer unveiled their 2024 schedule on Wednesday.
Sporting KC, they’re going to start the year February the 24th.
They will take on the Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City SC.
They will begin on the same day.
They will host Real Salt Lake as the soccer season, believe it or not, ready to rev back up in just a couple of weeks for both St. Louis and for Kansas City
Reporter Brendan Matthews
