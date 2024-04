An Eldon man is dead after a car-versus-pedestrian accident along Highway-52 near the entrance to McDonalds.

The Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:26 this morning when 27-year-old Alton McClure, of Clarksburg, struck 37-year-old Tyler Tompkins who was in the roadway.

Tompkins was reportedly taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.