Lake Area Teen’s Remains That Were MIA In Korean War Return For Proper Burial

It’s taken some 75 years but a lake area teenager is home and will be laid to rest on Tuesday after giving his life while serving the country, in 1950, in the Korean Conflict.

Corporal Gerald “Jerry” Newton Wilson was first reported as missing in action after his unit was ambushed.

Wilson’s remains were initially unidentified until 2018 when he was identified by the POW-MIA Accounting Agency.

Wilson, who was 19-years-old, was brought back to the lake area in a procession on Friday.

A graveside service with full military honors, under the direction of Allee Holman-Howe is planned for Tuesday morning starting at 11:00 in the Parrack Grove Cemetery.