Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

 

Mizzou Pulls Off Win Against South Dakota In Thursday Night Game

KRMS Sports Friday, September 1st, 2023

Maybe not the overwhelming blowout some fans were looking for, but it was a win and one without really a sweat for Mizzou football last night as they take out South Dakota 35 -10.

Brady Cook played the first half, threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, Sam Horn played the second half, was okay but only attempted five passes for 54 yards after the game.

Mizzou has a leg up in this competition.

Mizzou will have a little extra time to prepare for middle Tennessee State.

They’ll come to Columbia a week from tomorrow.

Reporter Brendan Matthews