Mizzou Pulls Off Win Against South Dakota In Thursday Night Game

Maybe not the overwhelming blowout some fans were looking for, but it was a win and one without really a sweat for Mizzou football last night as they take out South Dakota 35 -10.

Brady Cook played the first half, threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, Sam Horn played the second half, was okay but only attempted five passes for 54 yards after the game.

Mizzou has a leg up in this competition.

Mizzou will have a little extra time to prepare for middle Tennessee State.

They’ll come to Columbia a week from tomorrow.