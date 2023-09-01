Mizzou Pulls Off Win Against South Dakota In Thursday Night Game

Fri. Sep 1st, 2023
Maybe not the overwhelming blowout some fans were looking for, but it was a win and one without really a sweat for Mizzou football last night as they take out South Dakota 35 -10.
Brady Cook played the first half, threw for a touchdown, rushed for another, Sam Horn played the second half, was okay but only attempted five passes for 54 yards after the game.
Mizzou has a leg up in this competition.
Mizzou will have a little extra time to prepare for middle Tennessee State.
They’ll come to Columbia a week from tomorrow.