The Kansas City Chiefs opening night roster continues to come into focus.

The practice squad is set as well.

A notable name on the practice squad recently cut running back LaMichael Piran.

Chiefs general manager Bret Veach saying yesterday that the team has had more communication nations with Chris Jones.

He remains a holdout and could continue to hold out deep into the season again a week from tonight.

The opener as the Chiefs take on the Lions tonight is Mizzou’s opener against South Dakota in Columbia.

Tigers, some sleeper vibes out of this group, many predicting an uptick from the six wins a year ago, but Mizzou was picked to finish 6th out of seven teams in the Eastern Division.

7:00 kick off tonight in Columbia.

Royals lose again to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But good news.

Another home run out of Bobby Witt, number 27, Tommy Edmund for a second straight game hits a walk off knock.

This happened to be a home run as the Birds actually win a series for a change over the Padres.