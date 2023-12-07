Mizzou Receives Numerous Awards For This Year’s Performance

The honors and accolades continue to pour in for Mizzou football just yesterday and last night.

First, Cody Schrader, the winner of the Berlsworth Trophy.

That goes to college football’s most outstanding player.

That was at one time a walk on.

That certainly applies to Schrader who did walk on at Mizzou just a couple of years ago after he led the country in Division 2 in rushing at Truman State.

Now this year he leads the nation in yards per game on the ground.

He’s also a first team all SEC running back.

Those honors handed down by the Associated Press yesterday.

Schrader joined by offensive tackle Javon Foster, defensive lineman Darius Robinson, wide receiver Luther Burton.

The third and cornerback Chris Abrams.

Drain all first team all SEC.

Harrison Mevis and Cameron Johnson, the offensive lineman second team all SEC.

And then the capper head coach Eli Drinkwitz named the coach of the year in the SEC by the Associated Press beating out among others Nick Saban.