Kansas Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges in Morgan County

A routine traffic stop for an expired tag on highway-5 near highway-52 in Versailles lands a man from Kansas in the Morgan County Jail on several felony charges.

The probable cause statement alleges that 39-year-old Donald McCullough, Junior, was in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine in it and a loaded and chambered 9-millimeter pistol reported stolen from Wichita within his reach in the vehicle.

McCullough, who also had outstanding warrants out of Miller County and the State of Kansas, now faces new pending charges of possessing a controlled substance, unlawful use and possession of a firearm and stealing a firearm.

A second person in the vehicle was not arrested while McCullough was taken to the Morgan County Jail and was being held on a $51,000 bond.