Royals & Cardinals In Action Monday Following Weekend Gains

The St. Louis Cardinals pulling off a 2 to 1 sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

The Cards in a double header Saturday due to a rainout….falling to the Braves in Game 1, however, they come back to win game two 9 to 5 and game three 6 to 2.

They’ll take on the Pittsburg Pirates in a 3 game stint tonight.

The Royals….they are coming off a 3-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Picking up the win 7 to 1 on Friday, 6 to 1 on Saturday and 4 to 1 on Sunday.

They hit the mound tonight in a 3-game stint against the Arizona Diamondbacks.